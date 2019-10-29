TYRE — For several years, the Magee Volunteer Fire Department in Tyre has sponsored bingo games to raise funds for the department. Since the summer, however, the state Gaming Commission has been investigating complaints of violations of state bingo laws there.
Last week, the Commission notified Fire Department President David Page that it has scheduled a hearing into 13 violations of those bingo laws. The hearing will be 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at Gaming Commission offices, One Broadway Center, Schenectady.
Gaming Commission attorney Amanda Ingarra said the hearing will determine whether to suspend or revoke the department’s license to conduct bingo, to revoke the identification numbers for bingo and games of chance and whether or not to assess a fine against the department.
The violations are listed as:
• Failure to file weekly bingo reports with the local licensing authority within seven days after the conclusion of each bingo game occasion. Those reports were said to have been filed weeks or months after they were due from July 2016 to August 2019.
• Failure to file weekly bingo cash control reports with the local licensing authority within seven days after the conclusion of each bingo event. No such reports were filed from July 2016 to August 2019.
• Failure to file quarterly bingo reports with the local licensing authority within 15 days after the end of each calendar quarter during which there was a bingo event. Those reports were filed weeks or months after they were due from July 2016 to August 2019.
• Failure to file quarterly bingo reports with the state Gaming Commission within 15 days after the end of each calendar quarter during which there was a bingo event. The department filed no quarterly reports from July 2016 to August 2019.
• Failure to deposit bingo proceeds the next business day after a bingo event. Bingo deposits were said to have been made weeks after the bingo event from July 2016 to May 2019.
• Conducting bingo games prior to the issuance of a bingo license by the local licensing authority. The department is charged with conducting bingo April 6, 13 and 27 before being issued a license on April 29, 2019.
• Failure to include or add the names of the active members who would conduct bingo games in the department’s application for a bingo license. Several bingo workers assisted regularly with bingo and none were listed on the application in 2016, it is alleged.
• Failure to disclose the name and criminal history information of an active member who would conduct bingo games in the department application for a bingo license. The report said there was an undisclosed bingo worker who had a criminal record in 2018 and 2019.
• Bingo workers failed to wear badges. The report said not all workers wore required badges and those who did, did not have all the required information on the badges in 2018 and 2019.
• The department was said to have engaged in the unlicensed sale of bell jar tickets and sold tickets not listed on an application for a license to conduct games of chance. The department is accused of selling bell jar tickets without having or applying for a license from 2010 to 2017.
• Failure to file quarterly bell jar reports with the Gaming Commission within 15 days after the end of the calendar quarter during the time bell jar games were sold. That is said to have happened from 2010 to 2017.
• The department was said to have sold its raffle tickets in other municipalities without applying to sell raffle tickets there and without written approval. The charge is that they sold raffle tickets by mail throughout the United States and in person in numerous municipalities in New York from 2015 to 2019.
• The department is accused of deriving net proceeds from one raffle in an amount not less than $5,000 without a license to conduct a raffle. That charge stems from conducting an annual gun raffle whose net proceeds are $5,000 or more for a single raffle without filing a verified statement of raffle operations with the town clerk from 2015 to 2018.
It was noted that the fine could not exceed $25,000. The department can send representatives, including an attorney, to the hearing, introduce evidence or call witnesses to testify.
Ashley Diaz, vice president of the fire department, declined to comment, saying the matter is still under investigation.
Page could not be reached for comment.