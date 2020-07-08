TYRE — The state Department of Labor has issued a notice of violations and order to comply to the Magee Fire Department over health and safety issues at its two firehouses.
Labor Department officials inspected the fire stations at 1807 Route 318 and 2385 West Tyre Road in March and issued the citations in May, pointing out five “serious” violations and one non-serious violation of the Public Employee Safety and Health Act of 1980. The department was ordered to remedy the violations by certain dates, ranging from May 13 to Aug. 4.
The department could have asked for an informal conference to discuss the matter. The department also had the option to file an appeal with the Industrial Board of Appeals. It is not known Tuesday if either step had been taken.
State officials say that an employer that fails to correct a violation by the abatement date is subject to a $50-per-day fine for a non-serious violation and up to $200 a day for a serious violation.
Serious violations at the main fire house at 1807 Route 318:
• The employer did not evaluate the workplace to determine the presence of factors which may place employees at risk of workplace violence. The department did not assess the workplace when employees work at night, handle money with bingo operations, work alone and interact with the public. State officials said the employees may become exposed to workplace violence incidents that include, but are not limited to, physical assaults, threats or intimidation, menacing, harassment and stalking while performing regular work duties as a result of failure to assess workplace hazards, based on the history, work practices and the physical workplace.
This violation is to be corrected by July 14.
• The employer failed to provide information and training on the risks of workplace violence. State officials said the department developed and implemented a program on prevention of violence, but it was deficient because it did not include site specific risks and the control measures to protect employees.
The violation is to be corrected by Aug. 4.
• Where employees were exposed to injurious corrosive materials, suitable facilities for quick rinsing or flushing of the eye and body were not provided within the work area for immediate emergency use. Facilities for eye washing must be capable of flushing both eyes simultaneously, hands free, with a continuous flow of tepid water for a minimum of 15 minutes.
That violation had to be corrected by June 2.
• Fire brigade leaders and training instructors were not provided training and education which was more comprehensive than that provided to the general membership of the fire brigade. The report specifically mentions that the first assistant fire chief did not receive the more comprehensive training, posing risk to those under his command.
That violation had to have been corrected by May 13.
The non-serious violation cited was that the written hazard communication program did not include a list of the hazardous chemicals known to be present, such as foam concentrate or concentrated bleach. That had to be corrected by June 23.
At Station 2 at 2385 West Tyre Road, the serious violation is the employer failed to protect employees from hazards of being struck by, caught under or receive lacerations from a partial collapse of the station. State inspectors said the station exhibited signs of structural failure due to physical damage, compromising building integrity. That was based on a professional engineering report by MRB Group in January, and the revocation of the certificate of occupancy by the Seneca County code officer. The report states that cracks in the walls are readily observable, yet the employer “continues to have employees work in the building.” The framing support of the building is visibly split, and the bottom of roof trusses were cut, moved upward and reattached in order to gain additional height for fire apparatus to enter and exit the building.
This violation had to be corrected by May 26.
Magee Fire Chief Craig Reynolds referred questions to department board member Henry Bickel. Town Supervisor Ron McGreevy also declined to comment, referring questions to board president David Page.
Bickel did not respond to a request for comment as of press time Tuesday night. Page could not be reached for comment.