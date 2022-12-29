WATERLOO — New York state likely will take over ownership of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery from Seneca County within a week or two, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors were told Tuesday.
State officials have told the county that NYS wants to enter into an agreement to have the county continue to operate the cemetery for up to five years after the transfer takes place. The state would pay all county expenses for operating the 162-acre cemetery in the town of Romulus on the east shore of Seneca Lake.
Supervisors voted to authorize such an agreement. It is being drafted by state officials and will be given to County Attorney David Ettman to review. If approved by Ettman, it would go to the board for final approval.
The board’s Public Works Committee first voted to approve the concept of a five-year management agreement earlier Tuesday. That motion was then approved by the full board later that night in a special session.
The state takeover of the cemetery would fulfill a goal of former State Sen. Michael Nozzolio of Fayette and several local veterans and veterans groups.
“It was nearly 20 months ago when the state picked Sampson to be the state’s first veterans cemetery,” said County Manager Mitch Rowe. “The state is now asking if Seneca County will agree to assist in operating it after the state takes ownership, which should happen in a week or two, for up to five years.”
“I do not believe such an agreement would go that long, but it could and would allow us to keep the two staff members who operate the cemetery to remain. The state would pay all our bills,” Rowe said.
The two cemetery employees are Bill Yale and David Harrington.
Supervisor David Hayes, R-Romulus, said the county needs to be sure it is listed as an official contractor with the state or the county “might not get a single dollar. ... l don’t want to see us get shafted.”
Rowe agreed, saying that process would be followed.
“I sincerely believe this is a good thing, all things considered. We will still have input as we move to the next chapter of state ownership,” he added.
The cemetery is on the grounds of the former Sampson Naval Training Station, which operated during World War II, and the former Sampson Air Force Base, which operated during the Korean War.
After World War II, it served as Sampson College for returning veterans wanting to use the GI Bill. Approximately 7,500 graduated from the college before it became the Air Force base in the 1950s.
The site housed a state residential school for the developmentally disabled before becoming Sampson State Park. Talk of making a portion of the south end of the park into the veterans cemetery began around 2000, and Nozzolio secured $3.3 million in state funding to establish it. The veterans cemetery was dedicated in June 2011.
It now has some 900 veterans and their dependents buried there.