TORREY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has made a tentative decision to renew and modify the State Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit for the Lockwood Ash Disposal Landfill on Swartout Road, across from the Greenidge Generation power plant.
Before a final decision is made to renew and modify the permit, the DEC will consider written requests asking for a legislative hearing. Those requests must be submitted by Jan. 7.
Lockwood Hills LLC, a subsidiary of Greenidge Generation, submitted an application to renew and modify the permit to reflect implementation of terms of a consent order and to add internal outfalls for sediment basins for the landfill’s SPDES permit. That permit authorizes discharge of treated leachate and storm water from the landfill, which accepts coal combustion byproducts and water treatment sludge for disposal.
DEC Region 8 officials said the current treatment system was updated in 2019 to segregate storm water from the leachate pond through the use of two new sediment basins. Both sediment basins now receive contact and non-contact storm water. All runoff from active areas of the landfill where precipitation may come in contact with the waste is collected. The leachate collection and removal system is routed to the treatment pond, DEC officials said.
Discharges from the treatment pond and both sediment basins combine in a sediment trap before discharging offsite to Keuka Lake Outlet, a Class C stream. DEC officials said leachate is treated in the treatment pond through the incorporation of a step aerator at its inlet and settling within the pond itself. The aerator increases dissolved oxygen concentration of the leachate to promote the oxidation of ferrous iron to iron hydroxide precipitate.
DEC officials said the renewed and modified permit would add new effluent limitations for stormwater discharges from the new outfalls an add new requirements for other contaminants and increase sampling frequency for the leachate pond. They also said the groundwater monitoring program requirements were removed from the permit because that is now covered under the facility’s environmental management plan.
Written requests for a legislative hearing on the permits must be sent to Kimberly Merchant, DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 14414. Requests also can be made by contacting Merchant at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
The draft permit and the filed application documents are available for inspection during normal business hours at the Region 8 office in Avon. It is recommended that an appointment be made with Merchant in advance to ensure timely service.