MACEDON — The decision many years ago to use a former aqueduct as part of the Erie Canalway Trail was not only functional but provided historical charm for users — many from outside the region or even state.
The aqueduct was a well-built piece of engineering that carried the canal over Ganargua Creek — called Mud Creek in Ontario County — a typically sleepy waterway that can turn into a torrent during heavy rains. Because of that, debris has washed into the waterway upstream during storms, battering the aqueduct’s footing and foundation.
While it had held up relatively well since its construction in 1865, canal engineers discovered cracks in the structure three years ago, leading to the closure of the span, as well as a trail detour: a highly traveled section of Route 31 between Wayne County’s Aqueduct Park and Walworth Road. To make matters more challenging, an embankment that was part of the spillway that emptied into the creek adjacent to the aqueduct gave way in 2021.
New York State Canal Corp. spokesman Shane Mahar said repair of the embankment diverted attention from the damaged span to the more immediate concern of fixing the bank, which forced the state to lower canal levels that rendered the area around adjacent Lock 30 not navigable for larger boats.
“We’re now shifting focus back on the aqueduct,” Mahar said.
The Canal Corp. now faces a two-pronged challenge: Determining how they can save an important piece of canal history and removing the dicey detour that leaves local officials worried for the safety of trail users.
Those who frequent the area may have seen Canal Corp. workers clearing brush along the former canal bed to the east of the aqueduct. Mahar said the work is not being done as a first step toward repairs; rather, it is giving engineers greater access to the aqueduct.
“This was our effort to clean up the vegetation around it to provide better access and make it more visible to look at the next step,” he said.
The question, Mahar said, is this: “What is the aqueduct’s next life? And how do we get the trail back from Route 31. That’s not meant to be a permanent trail route.”
Doing nothing with the aqueduct is not an option, he said.
“We know the footing and foundation is settling and shifting, and that is cause for concern,” he said.
Some ideas being considered include everything from putting in new footings to taking the structure apart and putting it back together piece by piece, he said. Another proposal: Dismantle it and move it to a place where it won’t endure the occasional onslaught of Ganargua Creek during heavy rainstorms.
Mahar noted that the Canal Corp. has put together an advisory committee made up of local government leaders and others to talk about the issues surrounding the canal path detour and the aqueduct.
“It’s important to really assure the local community that they have a seat at the table,” he said.
Palmyra Village Mayor David Husk said an advisory committee meeting was held March 29.
“No other meeting has occurred since then that I was aware of,” he said. “I do have people in the community that would be an asset to the local committee if and when (the Canal Corp.) decides to ask the local leaders for participants.”
Macedon Supervisor Kim Leonard also attended that advisory committee meeting, which was held at her town office, where she said “several options were discussed” with the Canal Corp. She said the town “has expressed our support to retain this treasured historic Aqueduct Park bridge and looks forward to continued discussions with the New York Canal Corp. and finding a detailed proposal that addresses the preservation and long-term maintenance of the Aqueduct bridge.”
Leonard and Husk are worried about the continued use of the Route 31 detour that for bikers going east, includes crossing the highway in two places without traffic controls. She said this has created a “large public safety concern for the Erie Canal Trailway users having to be on a New York State highway to reach a re-entry point to return onto the Erie Canal Trailway system.”
Husk agreed.
“Safety is always a big concern for our two communities,” he said. “The sooner the detour off 31 ends the better.”
Mahar said the Canal Corp. doesn’t have a definitive timeline when fixes might be coming.
“I don’t think we’ll have an answer soon,” he said. “Certainly not in the next couple of weeks or months.”
The Erie Canalway Trail runs from Albany to Buffalo.