ALBANY — The State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday that it has denied the Title V air permit renewal for the Greenidge Generation facility in Torrey, Yates County.
DEC said it determined the permit renewal application “does not demonstrate compliance with the requirements of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Based on DEC’s review of the specific facts and circumstances presented, this natural gas-fired facility’s continued operations would be inconsistent with the statewide greenhouse gas emission limits established in the Climate Act.”
Among the factors the DEC considered was the “dramatic increase in greenhouse gas emissions from the facility since the passage of the Climate Act, driven by the change in the primary purpose of its operations. Rather than solely providing energy to the state’s electricity grid, the power plant now primarily provides energy behind-the-meter to support the demands of Greenidge’s energy-intensive proof of work cryptocurrency mining operations.”