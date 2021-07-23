NEWARK — An employee at the Finger Lakes Developmental Disabilities Service Office campus has admitted falsifying documents related to selling scrap metal on company time and pocketing the money.
Kevin W. Clark, 60, of Hilton, pleaded guilty in Newark Village Court recently to a misdemeanor charge of offering a false instrument for filing. He is suspended from his job as a plumber/steamfitter.
The plea was announced in a news release from the state inspector general’s office.
Clark was charged in May with felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing. Officials said on four occasions from December 2017 to November 2018, he loaded a DDSO van with scrap metal he claimed to have brought to work and drove to Alpco Recycling in Macedon, where he sold it for more than $1,500.
Clark falsified time sheets, claiming to have worked those hours, and doctored vehicle logs to make it appear the vehicle was only being used for state business.
“This individual falsified documents to cover up engaging in a profit-making scheme while on state time,” Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro said in the news release. “We demand and deserve accountability from the public employees we entrust with state resources.”
Tagliaferro commended the state Office for People With Development Disabilities and state police for the investigation and arrest, and Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco and his office for prosecuting the case.
Clark will be sentenced later this year.