CANANDAIGUA — The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday it is imposing a $500,000 fine against the owner and operators of the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca.
The fine is part of a recent consent order and enforcement action taken by the DEC against Ontario County, New England Waste Services of NY Inc. and Casella Waste Services of Ontario LLC to address seven years of violations at the 389-acre landfill.
Basil Seggos, DEC commissioner, said the consent order also requires the implementation of a comprehensive corrective action plan to prevent future violations at the Routes 5&20 facility, roughly halfway between Geneva and Canandaigua.
Half of the fine, or $250,000, will go to the city of Geneva toward an environmental benefit project. The city will invest the funds in a capital improvement that includes the installation of a bio-filtration system at the city’s Marsh Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant on Doran Avenue. The plant’s treated effluent discharges into the north end of Seneca Lake.
The other half of the fine will see $220,000 go to the state and $30,000 that will be suspended, pending full compliance with terms of the consent order.
“DEC is committed to ensuring landfill operations do not negatively impact the surrounding community,” Seggos said in a written statement. “This enforcement action holds the parties responsible for years of violations and will invest in the community and Seneca Lake by directing a portion of the settlement to the city of Geneva to install a bio-filtration system to treat odorous air at the solids handling system.”
He said DEC continues to “rigorously” monitor the landfill and “holds its owner and operators accountable for any future violations.”
The consent order covers many environmental permit violations from 2015 to the present that affected air quality, water quality, and solid-waste operations, Seggos said.
“And it covers the overall quality of life for the community,” he said.
Issues at the facility include multiple releases of leachate and contaminated storm water as the result of the landfill’s inadequate leachate storage facilities; failure to install gas-collection infrastructure; and 225 documented violations of the one-hour ambient air quality standard for hydrogen sulfide.
DEC officials said the landfill violates its Division of Materials Management, Division of Air Resources and Division of Water rules and regulations.
The county and Casella are required to:
• Repair all existing stormwater retention infrastructure.
• Establish vegetative cover on berms.
• Increase monitoring of landfill gas collectors.
• Install a new leachate storage tank.
• Regularly inspect and clean up leachate lagoons and the stormwater retention pond.
The landfill has a state operating permit to handle up to 900,00 tons of solid waste a year that expires in 2028.
The Seneca Town Board voted in October to support the closing of the landfill in 2028 when its permit expires and when it is expected to reach capacity. The county Board of Supervisors will make the final decision on the landfill’s future.
Geneva City Manager Amie Hendrix, Mayor Steve Valentino, County Administrator Chris DeBolt, county Director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management Carla Jordan and landfill manager Brian Sanders did not respond to a request for comment by press time.