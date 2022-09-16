WATERLOO — In today’s world, both parents in many families work, making childcare — and access to it — a major objective.
There may be a new option for childcare in downtown Waterloo soon, thanks to a partnership between the village and the school district.
Healthy Kids, which is based in New Windsor, Orange County, approached the Waterloo school district about establishing a new childcare center in the community. The school district referred them to the village because a downtown location was desired. The Village Board found a location at 8-10 W. Main St., most recently the home of now-closed Uproar Gaming, along with second- and third-floor apartments (longtime residents will remember it as Farrell’s and then Delamarter’s soda shops).
The building is now owned by Healthy Kids, which has 70 childcare facilities in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.
The village was awarded an $811,000 Community Development Block Grant for the renovation of 8-10 W. Main St. into a childcare center.
“Both the village and school district are excited about the opportunity to bring a needed childcare center to downtown Waterloo, right across from the new dance studio,” Village Administrator Don Northrup said.
• Meanwhile, the Village Board, at its Sept. 12 meeting, voted to apply for a Restore NY grant to help revitalize 3, 5 and 7 W. Main St. into mixed-use buildings. The buildings are owned by Howard Friedman of New York City.
The board scheduled a public hearing on the application for 3 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Village Hall meeting room.