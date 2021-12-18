TYRE — The second phase of the Pine View Circle housing development will be 18 units of supportive housing for substance abusers.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services Inc., developer of Pine View, has been awarded $3.7 million to help construct a three-story building with 18 units of supportive housing serving people with substance abuse disorders.
“We are thrilled to have received funding to support the second phase of Pine View Circle,” said Johanna Anderson, Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services executive director. “This project would not be possible without this grant and the support of Gov. Hochul and her commitment to providing supportive, quality and affordable housing. We applaud this commitment and are grateful that we are able to have a hand in providing these critical supportive services to our community.”
The Pine View Circle grant was part of $29.4 million in state funding awarded to nine projects in seven counties that will provide permanent supportive housing to state residents experiencing homelessness.
The projects include emergency shelter repairs and new development that will create 239 units of permanent supportive housing serving veterans, people with a history of substance abuse disorder and those suffering from serious mental illness.
The grants will be administered by the state Homeless Housing Assistance Program.
The first phase of Pine View Circle, which was completed in 2017, was 48 units of one-, two- and three-bedroom townhouse and single-story apartments for income-eligible people. Four units are reserved for disabled veterans and four units for the mentally disabled.
Pine View is off Route 318, just east of the Route 414 intersection.