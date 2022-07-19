SENECA FALLS — The first women’s rights convention concluded July 20, 1848, with the adoption of the Declaration of Sentiments, which was modeled after the Declaration of Independence. Signed by 100 of the 300 convention goers, the document was the first formal call for women’s suffrage and a host of other rights long denied women in the United States.
This Wednesday (July 21) marks the 174th anniversary of the end of that two-day affair, and state Inspector General Lucy Lang will be here to host a panel discussion on what has been accomplished since then.
The panelists also will discuss recent setbacks in equity for women, New York state’s role as a catalyst for women’s rights then and now, and a look into the future of women’s rights.
The panel discussion will be at 9:30 a.m. in the National Women’s Hall of Fame new home on Canal Street. It will be open to the pubic and live-streamed.
Joining Lang on the panel:
• Judge Kathie Davidson, dean of the New York State Judicial Institute.
• Kelli Owens, executive director of the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence.
• Michelle Schenandoah, executive director of Rematriation & Indigenous Concepts Consulting.
• Tamar Carroll, chairwoman of the Department of History at the Rochester Institute of Technology and trustee of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House in Rochester.
• Jennifer Gabriel, executive director of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
The first women’s rights convention, which was organized by local women that included Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Mary Ann M’Clintock, was held at the Wesleyan Chapel on Fall Street. The convention led to Seneca Falls becoming the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement.
Seneca Falls is the home of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park and the National Women’s Hall of Fame.