PENN YAN — As Yates County’s district attorney prosecutes six people accused of tax evasion and illegally selling marijuana, state lawmakers are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and fellow lawmakers to pass legislation that would crack down on businesses known as “sticker stores.”
In a news release, state Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, said they have sponsored bills to outlaw those stores and establish criminal and civil penalties for violators. Any civil penalties collected by the state would be remitted to the county of the violating business.
O’Mara and Palmesano are being joined in the effort by state Assemblyman Chris Friend, R-124 of Big Flats, and law enforcement and prosecutors in Yates County and the Southern Tier. That includes Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella and Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham.
“New York state needs to stop the proliferation of illegal marijuana ‘sticker stores’ throughout the region we represent and statewide. These illegal operations diminish the quality of life and risk the safety of the communities and neighborhoods where they operate,” O’Mara, Palmesano and Friend said in a joint statement.
“New York state is establishing a legal and appropriately regulated network of adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries, with all the necessary safeguards. While we opposed the legalization of marijuana from the outset, if it’s going to go forward it needs to take place under a legally established system with the appropriate oversight. We need to make it clear that these illegal sticker stores cannot operate and that there are consequences for any owners who continue to do so.”
Last month, six people were arraigned in Yates County Court on felony charges including enterprise corruption, conspiracy, tax fraud, and criminal possession of cannabis. All have been linked to a business called Fat Daddy’s operating in Penn Yan, Watkins Glen, Elmira, and Penfield.
Casella said those businesses were operating as marijuana “sticker shops,” exploiting a loophole in state law after marijuana possession was legalized in New York. Legally, people could not buy marijuana directly from a store so they were buying a sticker and gifted marijuana by the store owner.
State police executed 11 search warrants at businesses and homes last year. They seized 114 pounds of marijuana, more than $250,000 in cash, what was called a “considerable amount” of concentrated synthetic marijuana, and several illegal weapons.
The cases are pending in Yates County Court. Casella said those accused were collecting sales tax on the sticker sales but not remitting that tax to the state.
“The legalization of marijuana was a decision by the state of New York. However, at the time of legalization the state had not yet created a licensing body or sufficient regulations to allow for the commercial sale of marijuana,” he said. “This created a market and a demand for a product that was met by unlicensed and unregulated businesses and individuals selling or gifting marijuana across the state. The state also neglected to provide laws that would permit law enforcement to stop the sale of marijuana without a license, leading to millions of dollars in sales and zero sales tax collected.”
In February of last year, the newly established state Office of Cannabis Management deemed the practice of gifting “illegal under the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.” At that time, the office identified more than two dozen alleged violators statewide and sent cease-and-desist letters to the owners of illegal operations.
“We want to make sure these operators fully understand the law and the consequences they face ... we fully expect them to cease and desist their activities — if they don’t, we will take action,” said Chris Alexander, executive director of the state cannabis office. “New York state is building a legal, regulated cannabis market that will ensure products are tested and safe for consumers while providing opportunities for those from communities most impacted by the over criminalization of the cannabis prohibition, and illegal operations undermine our ability to do that. We encourage New Yorkers to not partake in illicit sales where products may not be safe and we will continue to work to ensure that New Yorkers have a pathway to sell legally in the new industry.”
Casella believes the Fat Daddy’s locations did more than $3 million in sales over a six-month period. He declined to say what sentences the defendants face if convicted.