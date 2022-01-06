ALBANY — The region’s state legislators, all Republicans, criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first State of State address, with one local lawmaker lamenting what he sees as an unsustainable level of spending in her proposals that will lead to further erosion of the state’s economic competitiveness.
However, some found positives in Hochul’s address in the Assembly Chamber, which required limited attendance because of the massive spike in Covid-19 infections statewide.
The Democratic governor called for tax breaks for small businesses, free tuition for certain high-demand healthcare jobs, major housing and transportation capital plans, and much more in an early-afternoon address that lasted less than 43 minutes.
“To come back stronger, we need to raise our ambitions and look to the future,” Hochul said in prepared remarks. “The pandemic did not create all the problems we are facing today, but simply exposed and magnified the cracks in our society that had been too easy to ignore before.”
Hochul called for new investments in public schools — without specifics — as well as the state university system. She said she will also propose a $10 billion program to help deal with a staffing crisis in the state’s healthcare system, which she said existed even before the pandemic.
Among the problems she outlined: the more than 300,000 New Yorkers who fled to other states in 2021. New York lost a congressional seat following the 2020 census because its population grew less than other states.
To address the exodus, she is proposing a $1 billion property tax rebate program for more than 2 million low- and middle-class New Yorkers, along with speeding up the phase-in of $1.2 billion in middle-class tax cuts that began in 2018.
To answer Albany’s long-standing ethics problems, Hochul is proposing a new, independently led state ethics agency to police state government and lobbying. She also wants term limits for certain statewide elected officials, including the governor, to two terms and ban them from earning outside income.
State Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, supports the term-limit proposal, but was hoping for more on how she will address rising violent crime and other issues.
“I have been a strong advocate for the implementation of term limits, and I am encouraged by Gov. Hochul’s announced plan to implement term limits for statewide elected officials,” Gallahan said after the address. “With this announcement, it is my hope that the governor will work with all New Yorkers to make better legislative decisions, including repealing the disastrous bail reform law plaguing New Yorkers. Bail reform has prioritized criminals over victims and increased violent crime in our community. While New Yorkers live with rising crime and a lack of Covid-19 testing options, the governor gave few details on how and when she plans to address these issues. They cannot be ignored any longer.”
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, likes Hochul’s goal of changing the way the legislative process works in Albany, but wants her to make Republicans part of legislative negotiations.
“Something that really piqued my interest was the governor’s vow to bring more transparency to our government and end the practice of three men in a room,” he said. “If she really wants to end this, I am curious to see if she will start including representatives from the minority conferences in budget negotiations and other important discussions this year.”
He questioned Hochul’s vow to make New York the “most business-friendly and worker-friendly state” in the nation. She is proposing a $100 million tax break for 195,000 small businesses, an array of financial help for farmers, and the resumption of to-go alcohol sales by restaurants and bars.
“Instead of reducing regulations, mandates and government oversight, as well as revamping workman’s compensation, she is proposing new tax credits, which won’t always be beneficial to those who are struggling to stay in business,” Manktelow said.
Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, said much was missing from Hochul’s address.
“Unfortunately, many issues plaguing our communities were just glossed over or not mentioned at all,” he said. “Prices are increasing on everything from gas to groceries, inflation is out of control, crime is going unchecked as people do not feel safe in their neighborhoods, and mandates are being handed down unilaterally with no consultation or approval from the Legislature.”
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, questioned where Hochul and the Democratic majority in the Assembly and Senate are leading the state fiscally.
“Right now, what I’m hearing from Gov. Hochul and legislative leaders is setting the stage for an ongoing spending spree in the years ahead,” he said. “That’s going to demand more and more revenue, including higher taxes and more borrowing.”
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, did not respond to a request for comment before the Times went to press.