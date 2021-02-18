CANANDAIGUA — State and local officials are celebrating the completion of the second phase of a supportive and affordable housing project on the campus of Happiness House.
The $9.7 million Happiness House Phase II Apartments are now open and tenants have been moving in since December.
The complex features 30 affordable homes for individuals, families and seniors, with nine apartments reserved for those who have previously experienced homelessness.
Happiness House President and CEO Mary Boatfield lauded the state-local partnership that made the second phase a reality.
“Happiness House’s mission is to provide safe and affordable housing to those in need in our communities,” she said. “We are so fortunate to have collaborated with our state and community partners in the development of physical and social environments that promote overall wellness for all individuals who live in our region.”
Happiness House Phase II Apartments consist of a two-story building with 22 apartments and a one-story building with eight studio apartments that is designed for seniors 55 and older. The apartments are affordable to households earning at or below 50 percent of the area median income. Five of the apartments in the larger building and four of the senior studio apartments will receive rental subsidies and supportive services funded through the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said.
State financing for the apartments includes federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits that generated nearly $5.6 million in equity and $1.1 million in subsidy from HCR. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance provided $2 million through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. Additional financing was provided by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, The Golisano Foundation and the Federal Home Loan Bank.
Residents will have access to on- and off-site supportive social services based on need and eligibility, including counseling and recovery services for those with a history of substance abuse; individual and group support for older residents fostering memory skills; mobility and social support with an underlying focus on health and wellness; and day services and grief counseling for qualified tenants. The developer and service provider is Happiness House, corporately known as Finger Lakes United Cerebral Palsy, Inc.
State Legislature representatives and local officials issued statements on the development’s completion:
• Sen. Pam Helming: “Affordable housing is an essential component of a strong community. Congratulations to President and CEO Mary Boatfield and the entire Happiness House team on the completion of this project, which is a tremendous asset for the Canandaigua community and the Finger Lakes region. Thank you to New York State Homes and Community Renewal and everyone involved in making this project a reality.”
• Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan said: “The strength of our community is built on the strength of our families. This development will provide important new affordable housing options for those with disabilities, working families and our seniors. New York Homes and Community Renewal is a terrific partner, and it’s great to see the hard work of the Happiness House team and HCR come to fruition today.”
• Ontario County Chairman Jack Marren: “Ontario County and the town of Canandaigua are fortunate to mark the completion of Happiness House Phase II and be able to provide much needed affordable housing options. The apartments reserved for homeless individuals will assist in addressing the increasing need, and I am proud to have this available in Ontario County. The collaboration and partnerships that brought Phase II to fruition deserve much praise for their efforts.”
• Canandaigua Supervisor Cathy Menikotz: “The Happiness House organization has helped so many people in our area for many years, including some very important people in my own life. Their never-ending commitment to serve those members of our community who are most in need is truly commendable and humbling. I want to thank Happiness House on behalf of the town of Canandaigua for choosing the Canandaigua community for this project and I want thank New York State for helping the idea become a reality.”
The state also provided financing for the Happiness House Phase I Apartments, which featured 20 supportive and affordable units and opened in 2014.