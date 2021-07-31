ROMULUS — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Seneca County Friday afternoon to announce an underwater exploration project designed to capture never-seen-before images of intact canal shipwrecks in the deepest waters of Seneca Lake.
The Seneca Lake Archaeological and Bathymetric Survey Project, an underwater exploration occurring on Seneca Lake, aims to preserve the history of New York’s canals by using state-of-the-art equipment to capture images of the wrecks. The state said the discoveries made during the exploration will enhance future curriculum and educational material for students learning about the iconic Erie Canal and the state’s canal system. In addition, the state said the bathymetric survey will map the underwater terrain and collect information on water quality and the lake’s ecosystem.
The state said the underwater research project is a collaboration between the New York Power Authority, New York State Canal Corporation, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Museum, Finger Lakes Boating Museum, the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, Middlebury College and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.
Launching from the marina at Sampson State Park, the research team is working in Seneca Lake this summer with newly acquired deep-water remote operated vehicle technology, which enables the capture of high-resolution imaging of a collection of intact canal shipwrecks in the deepest regions of Seneca Lake. Earlier expeditions in 2018 and 2019 previously uncovered the remains of up to 16 canal boats from the early 19th century, including what is believed to be the first-ever identified intact remains of a canal packet boat dating back to the early 1800s.
“We are merging historical and technological achievements to bring the story of a New York state gem, the Erie Canal, to life,” said Hochul. “Not only will the history we uncover help us build a deeper bond with the bold and audacious legacy of our state, but it will also further aid in our mission for a greener tomorrow — protecting our state’s environmental interests and helping us better understand our local ecosystems.”
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, who also attended Friday’s event, said the “Canal Corporation, New York Power Authority and New York State Parks are critical partners in the effort to share and preserve the history of the Finger Lakes. The recent historical discoveries in Seneca Lake are an exciting development, and I look forward to continuing to work with our partners in state government to share these with local residents, students and visitors alike.”
Added Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, added: “This exciting new venture will add another facet to the rich history that makes up the Finger Lakes Region. It is an exciting collaborative effort of federal, state and local partners that will culminate into an educational opportunity for students in New York Schools to learn about the history of ships that have navigated Seneca Lake and the state’s Canal System.”
The Canal Corporation, in partnership with the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, said it envisions the development of a series of educational resources for New York State teachers and students in grades 6-12 to supplement the Seneca Lake Archaeological and Bathymetric Survey Project. The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor team will work with teachers from school districts throughout the Finger Lake Region to develop lesson plans which will be easily adaptable for classroom use.
New York Power Authority President and CEO Gil Quiniones said that “New York’s canals are living historical monuments and through these discoveries we are learning just how steeped in rich history our scenic waterways truly are. With the support of Governor Cuomo and our research partners, we are set to build on these historic discoveries, while promoting sustainability and curiosity.”
New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian Stratton said it’s “an exciting moment in the storied history of our state’s canal system as we discover and further document these new artifacts. The underwater research done in Seneca Lake will educate future generations and will also entice travelers to visit the canal system to experience it for what it really is — a scenic waterway that tells the story of how New York emerged as the Empire State, and our nation’s westward expansion was made possible.”