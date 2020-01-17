GENEVA — The acting head of the state Division of Criminal Justice, who served as a Monroe County prosecutor for 25 years, defended the state’s bail-reform efforts that have come under criticism by law enforcement and legislators, most notably Republicans.
Speaking at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center Thursday afternoon to highlight 2020 goals of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Green said he was “getting frustrated with the rhetoric.” The law, which went into effect the first of the year, eliminated cash bail and pretrial detention for a wide majority of low-level cases and nonviolent felonies.
Assembly Republicans said in a press conference Wednesday that the reforms were “painted as a way to improve bail procedures for low-level, non-violent offenders. In reality, they have literally turned into a get-out-of-jail free card for dangerous individuals. For months prior to the implementation, law-enforcement professionals, judges, district attorneys and members of the Assembly minority warned state officials of the enormous challenges, unintended consequences and public safety threats.”
They called for the legislation to be repealed.
Green said those critics are forgetting the inequities of a state criminal justice system that has favored the rich over the poor and, by extension, people of color. To illustrate, Green said a member of his family could be accused of a serious crime, but with bail set at say, $5,000, “my kid gets out immediately.”
Meanwhile, he said, someone from a poor family “sits in jail until his case gets heard.” And, while that may not be a relatively long time in some upstate counties, said Green, that person could spend “three, four, five years in jail in New York (City) before that person’s case is adjudicated.”
As a prosecutor in Monroe County, he saw that play out in courts there.
“We have a system that’s still not fair to New Yorkers,” he said. “If we continue the policies we have, it’s not going to change.”
Green acknowledged there are issues with the new law, which has resulted in some people be charged with crimes, being released after arraignment, then going out and committing new crimes. He said Cuomo is aware some tinkering is needed.
“The governor has indicated that we all realize this is an ongoing process that needs to be evaluated,” Green said. “Do I think there are things that need to be looked at? Yes.”
However, he warned: “I don’t think we should go back to discriminatory policies. We need to make sure we are cognizant of fairness. We want to be safe, but we want to be fair.”
The problem with many of the critics’ claims, Green asserted, is that they are “anecdotal instead of facts.”