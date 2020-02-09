WATERLOO — The state Environmental Facilities Corporation has agreed to add $2.5 million to its $6.1 million loan for the village’s water treatment plant upgrade.
That’s good news the Village Board will discuss at its meeting Monday.
The additional $2.5 million will allow the village to install a Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) system to the water treatment process to kill harmful algal blooms and a toxic chemical called PAS that could enter the water intake on Seneca Lake in the town of Fayette.
The GAC addition will increase total borrowing for the project to $8.6 million. The state will lend the village the money at zero interest.
On Monday, the board will also be updated on its campaign to establish a new Purple Heart monument in LaFayette Park as part of this year’s Memorial Day observance.
The village has received 26 applications from Purple Heart recipients for inclusion on the monument. Additional applications will be accepted until Feb. 15.
Plans for the monument design, installation and engraving of names are in progress and committees are being formed for the May 30 dedication. Purple Hearts are awarded to members of the armed services who are wounded or killed in combat.
Under new business, the board will be asked to authorize advertising for bids for the 2020 water and street improvement project on the south side of the village in the town of Fayette.
Other action items are:
• Approval of a permit application for a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. May 23 on Oak Island as part of the Memorial Day Celebrate Commemorate weekend. The rain date is May 24.
• Approval of a contract for municipal support services with MRB Group of Rochester for community economic development group facilitation, the downtown revitalization initiative, the Purple Heart monument in LaFayette Park, a Waterloo Library expansion project and Locust Street Bridge grant administration. The cost to the village will not exceed $15,000.
• Approval of two new Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department officers, elected by members at a special Feb. 3 election. The new officers are Mark Shaw as fire chief and Matthew Baylor as lieutenant. Both will fill unexpired terms.