PHELPS — The state Thruway Authority plans to remove the existing toll booths at Exit 42 and replace them with a new, cashless toll system.
Exit 42 is at the intersection of Route 14 and Route 318.
The project will involve the disturbance of 0.72 acres within the 100-foot buffer of a state freshwater wetlands, resulting in a net decrease of 0.19 acres of pavement. Because the work involves a wetland, the state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office in Avon is allowing written public comments on the project until May 7.
Submit those comments to Guillermo Saar, DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414. Contact Saar at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov with questions.