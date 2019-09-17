TYRE — Four Cayuga County residents face burglary charges following an investigation led by state police.
Timothy M. Gower, 29; Darrin M. Hayes, 28; Helen R. Calkins, 27; and Tasha M. Sweeny, 26, all of Moravia, were charged Monday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony.
State police out of the Waterloo barracks arrested the quartet after investigating a burglary complaint in Tyre. Police said the suspects forcibly entered an unoccupied residence and several outbuildings on separate occasions, and a number of items were taken from each building.
Troopers identified a vehicle, with help from surveillance footage, that led to a residence in Moravia. Police said they recovered several of the stolen items, and the four people allegedly admitted their involvement in the burglaries.
Gower, Hayes, Calkins, and Sweeny were taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for centralized arraignment.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Waterloo at (315) 539-3530.
State Department of Environmental Conservation police and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.