FARMINGTON — Three people were arrested Wednesday after a police chase that started in Monroe County and ended in Ontario County.
State police said a trooper tried to stop a suspected stolen vehicle on Monroe Avenue in Rochester, near I-490, at approximately 11:30 p.m. but the driver refused to pull over.
The driver fled through several city streets, onto 490 and then to the state Thruway toward Canandaigua. Troopers deployed stop sticks on the Thruway, puncturing three of the driver’s tires.
The pursuit continued into Ontario County, where a passenger fled the vehicle on foot and was taken into custody near a parking lot. The driver and another passenger were apprehended by police a short distance away.
The following were charged:
• Reginald Johnson, 57, of Rochester, with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawfully fleeing police, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a vehicle, obstructing governmental administration, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Norman Sandoval, 56, of Rochester, with unauthorized use of a vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Tara Reynolds, 43, of Lake Placid, with unauthorized use of a vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.