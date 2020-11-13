AURELIUS — State police caught up to the man who walked away from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus Monday night.
According to state police, Kevin Witt, 30, was arrested late last night near Route 326, just west of Auburn.
Welcome!
Updated: November 13, 2020 @ 5:02 pm
