GENEVA — The local woman reported missing Monday was found a day later, but state police are revealing little about her disappearance.
Police found local author Cynthia C. DeFelice, 71, Tuesday afternoon, a few hours after she was reported missing. She was safe, police said, but authorities did not provide any other details, including where she was found.
In a short press release posted on the state police newsroom website Monday, police said DeFelice had last been seen leaving her residence on North Kashong Point — in the town of Geneva — at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday. She is a nationally known, award-winning author of more than 30 picture books and novels for children. She is a regular participant in Geneva Reads events. Her husband is dentist Ralph “Buzz” DeFelice.