GENEVA — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist local police in the investigation of swastikas and racist symbols found in Geneva recently.
"I am appalled by the swastikas and other vulgar, racist symbols of hate that have been found scrawled on buildings around Geneva, New York, including on a church," Cuomo said in a press release sent Tuesday. "In New York, we have zero tolerance for such vile acts of hate and intolerance. I have directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer assistance to the local authorities in the investigation of these hideous acts and hold those accountable to the full extent of the law."
"Symbols and slogans such as the ones seen around Geneva are meant to intimidate and divide, but our response is crystal clear — there is no place for hate in our state, and we will always stand together against discrimination," Cuomo added.
