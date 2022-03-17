FARMINGTON — State police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a quick-change scam and sleight-of-hand jewelry thefts, including an Ontario County incident.
Police said the suspects have been identified as part of a Roma organized crime group that travels around the world. One of the suspects purchased electronic items from Walmart and, during the transaction, confused the employee by saying he wanted his change in a different way. Police said the suspect stole $1,600 in each transaction.
One of the incidents was Jan. 28 at the Walmart in Hopewell. Two others were in Amherst, Erie County, while another incident occurred at an M&T Bank in Elbridge, Onondaga County.
Two males were seen leaving the scenes in a black Chrysler minivan.
Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at (585) 398-4100.