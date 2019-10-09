WATERLOO — The New York State Police Investigators’ Association has endorsed Acting Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz in the upcoming election for that position.
The association represents more than 2,200 active and retired members of the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Association President Christopher Quick and Donald Rodbourn, Troop E delegate, sent an endorsement letter to Sinkiewicz.
“For almost twenty years, on a daily basis, you have demonstrated your commitment to the safety of the citizens of Seneca County,” the letter stated. “Working together with all Seneca County area law enforcement agencies, including members of the New York State Police Investigators Association, you have successfully prosecuted a vast multitude of criminal cases, thus earning the respect and confidence of these agencies that you work with hand in hand,” the letter said. “You are a man of great integrity who continues to perform the duties of the office with the highest ethical and judicial standards.”
Sinkiewicz, a Democrat, will run against Republican John Nabinger, currently an assistant public defender, and Christopher Folk. Folk will appear on the Libertarian and Working Families lines.