FARMINGTON — Nearly 30 years after a Macedon woman disappeared, state police are reaching out to the public for any information on the case.
In a press release issued Monday, state police put out its latest call for information on the disappearance of Sandra Sollie. She was last seen in 1994.
State police became involved in the case on June 7 of that year, after Macedon police requested help with a missing person. Sollie was 38 at the time and seven months pregnant.
Macedon police began looking for Sollie June 2, after her landlord told them it was unusual for her to be late paying rent. Police responded to Sollie’s apartment off Route 350, where they found her vehicle in the driveway. A search revealed no sign of a struggle or crime, and the only things missing were Sollie, her dog, and her purse. Local police secured the apartment.
On June 5, a downstairs neighbor contacted Macedon police again, concerned that Sollie had not yet returned home. A missing-person report was filed, and state police became involved two days later.
Interviews revealed Sollie was last seen May 23 in the then-Ames Plaza on Route 31 in Macedon. Her credit card was used in Rochester May 31 after it was found in some bushes on Reed Street in the city, and her dog’s collar was found in a Dumpster in Penfield.
State police said the people who found Sollie’s wallet or used her credit card did not have any knowledge or connection to her disappearance. Numerous interviews have been conducted through the years with negative results, and the case remains unsolved.
Anyone with information on the case or with information on Sollie’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 585-398-4100.