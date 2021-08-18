MANCHESTER — State police said an incident involving a despondent person that brought a large contingent of law enforcement personnel to a hotel Tuesday was resolved peacefully after nearly eight hours.
Police said that at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the Manchester Inn, 4078 Route 96, for a despondent individual. At approximately 5:20 p.m., they announced that the “police situation” was resolved. State police said the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Finger Lakes Ambulance and the Citizens Hose Company assisted them with the investigation.
During the day, troopers had advised the media that there was no danger to the community during the investigation.
The Manchester Inn is on Route 96 near the entrance to the New York State Thruway.