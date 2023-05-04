FARMINGTON — State police are warning residents of a computer scam.
Police said when logging on to a computer, people see a message telling them to contact Microsoft due to a virus. People calling a phone number speak with a person claiming to be with Microsoft’s security office, telling them their bank account information has been compromised. Police are urging anyone who makes such a call to not provide any personal information, as it can be used to steal their identity and commit fraud.
Police offer the following tips to protect against various scams:
• Take a pause. Scammers create a sense of urgency to prey on victims’ emotions and their love for family members.
• Verify any supposed emergency by calling friends and family before sending money. This is especially important if a potential victim has been warned not to do so by the caller.
• If the caller purports to be a bail bondsperson, ask where the relative is being held and contact the facility directly.
• If the caller purports to be a law enforcement officer get the exact agency name, hang up, and call that department directly.
• Be suspicious of anyone who calls unexpectedly asking to be sent money.
• Never send cash through the mail.
• Never purchase pre-paid debit cards or gift cards for the purpose of transferring money.
• Develop a secret code or “password” with family members that can be used to verify the identity of family members over the phone.
• Ask a question that only the real family member would know the answer to, such as “what was the name of your first pet?”
• Set Facebook and other social media settings to private to limit information available to scammers, such as the names of relatives.