FARMINGTON — In light of a recent scam, state police are reminding people that the agency does not solicit money or information by phone.
In a news release, state police said residents in the Canandaigua and Rochester areas are getting phone calls from people saying they are a trooper investigating the resident for drug crimes. The caller asks for personal information and eventually money.
State police offer these tips to prevent a scam:
• Take a pause. Scammers create a sense of urgency to prey on victims’ emotions and love of family members.
• Verify any supposed emergency by calling friends and family before sending money. This is especially important if a potential victim has been warned not to do so by the caller.
• If the caller says they are a bail bondsperson, ask where the relative is being held and contact the facility directly.
• If the caller purports to be a law enforcement officer, get the exact agency name, hang up and call that department directly.
• Be suspicious of anyone who calls unexpectedly asking to be sent money.
• Never send cash through the mail.
• Never purchase pre-paid debit cards or gift cards for the purpose of transferring money.
• Develop a secret code or “password” with family members that can be used to verify the identity of family members over the phone.
• Ask a question that only the real family member would know the answer to, such as “what was the name of your first pet?”
• Set Facebook and other social media settings to private to limit information available to scammers, such as the names of relatives.