ROMULUS — Investigators from New York State Police said Wednesday morning they have developed information that an escapee from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus may be in or heading towards the Ithaca/Tompkins County area.
Kevin Witt, 29, is described as a 5-foot-9 white male with a medium build. Anyone with information on Witt’s whereabouts is urged to contact state police at (585) 398-4100, or call 911.
Witt was last seen about 7 p.m. Monday during a work detail outside the secure area on the campus. The campus is part of the state prison system.
State police were notified of the escape by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which runs the campus.
All students in the South Seneca and Romulus school districts went to remote learning Tuesday, and roads in the Ovid/Romulus area were blocked by police as they searched for Witt.
Police are asking residents who live or own property near the campus to check seasonal camps and cabins, and to report any stolen boats or vehicles, as well as looking at trail cameras for any video of Witt.