JUNIUS — The state Thruway Authority is seeking permits from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to perform ditch and culvert maintenance in the Junius Ponds Unique Area adjacent to the Thruway.
The Thruway Authority is proposing the removal of accumulated sediment from the culverts and in tributaries to the pond brook, plans that affect nearby wetland areas. DEC officials said there would be no permanent environmental impacts.
Filed application documents and draft permits, where applicable, are available for inspection during normal business hours at the DEC Region 8 office in Avon. To ensure timely service for an inspection, it is recommended an appointment be made with the contact person by contacting Frances Knickmeyer at DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov or (585) 226-2466.
Written comments must be submitted to Knickmeyer at 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414, by March 10.