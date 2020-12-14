WATERLOO — The sale of the former Hillside Children’s Center in Varick will proceed.
Friday’s deadline for the state to raise any objections to the sale passed without any opposition from Albany. That means the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency’s sale to businessman Earl Martin for $65,000 will go forward.
After the sale was approved in mid-October, the state had 90 days to raise objections. During that time the county Board of Supervisors sent a letter to the governor’s office opposing the sale.
“This is usual, so we plan to proceed with setting a closing date for the sale,” said IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis.
The IDA was given title to most of the 10,587-acre Seneca Army Depot — and tasked with its redevelopment — when the Army closed the facility in 2000; the 162-acre area Martin bought had been the site of troop barracks. When the Army left, the IDA leased the property at the northern end of the Depot, first to a residential treatment center for troubled youth called KidsPeace, then to the Hillside Family of Agencies. Hillside did not renew its lease, which expired at the end of 2019.
When the IDA solicited bids for the property, Martin was the sole bidder. He plans a variety of uses, including an expansion of Deer Haven Park, a campground, historical exhibits, and possible housing for migrant workers.
Martin received IDA approval to lease the property for one year, paying the $65,000 purchase price up front as rent, and obtained a one-year PILOT agreement. The IDA and Martin have mounted a legal challenge against the town of Varick over the assessed value assigned to the property.
Davis said once Martin gets title to the property, he will carry on that litigation if he chooses.