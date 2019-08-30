ALBANY — The state’s highest court has upheld the conviction of a man who disfigured his ex-girlfriend in Seneca County.
In a decision issued Thursday, the New York Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed the conviction of Don Sipp.
In 2017, a jury found Sipp guilty of second-degree assault, a class D felony. Then-County Judge Dennis Bender, who has since retired, sentenced Sipp to the maximum seven years in prison.
Sipp was acquitted of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, both class B felonies punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
The charges stemmed from an April 2016 incident at the home of Sipp’s ex-girlfriend, Jamelle Callon, on Seneca Road in Covert.
Callon testified that she broke up with Sipp and left his belongings near the door, then texted him while he was out drinking and told him to make plans to move. Callon said Sipp become enraged when he saw his items and started throwing her clothes around the house and outside. Callon said when she tried to leave, Sipp slammed her head against a door frame and stomped on her head with a boot.
Callon said she passed out and later woke up outside in a pool of blood. She also claimed that Sipp said he wanted to kill her.
While Sipp did not testify, his trial attorney, Rome Canzano, argued that Callon hit Sipp in the head with an object when he came into the dark house. Canzano said Sipp fought back and called 911 after realizing Callon was injured.
Callon suffered facial fractures and wound up with more than 100 stitches in her face. Sipp also was hurt, but released from a hospital later that day and arrested.
Earlier this year, the state Supreme Court Appellate Division in Rochester affirmed the conviction, albeit by a 3-2 margin. Acting District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz explained that the split decision automatically sent the case to the Court of Appeals.
In the appellate court’s decision, the majority ruled Bender was correct in refusing to charge the jury on the lesser included offense of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, since Callon’s wounds constituted serious physical injury. The two dissenting judges said Bender should have given the jury the option of convicting Sipp on the misdemeanor.
The Court of Appeals sided with the majority.
“Both live and photographic evidence at trial ... demonstrated that the victim’s face was disfigured with scars above one eyebrow, under the other eye, on her lip and across her neck, and that apart from the scars, her facial structure and appearance had changed significantly,” the Court of Appeals wrote. “Testimony from her treating physician established that she suffered at least five displaced fractures around her eye socket and nose, which were left to heal as displaced ... we agree that no reasonable view of the evidence could support a finding that the victim sustained anything less than a serious physical injury.”
Then-Seneca County District Attorney Barry Porsch, who has since been elected county judge, tried the case. Sinkiewicz, who was Porsch’s top assistant at the time, wrote the brief the Court of Appeals considered.
“I am extremely pleased the Court of Appeals affirmed this case,” Sinkiewicz said. “The victim suffered greatly at the defendant’s hands and did not need to have to testify again.”
Seneca Falls attorney J. Scott Porter argued Sipp’s appeal.
“No doubt, Mr. Sipp wanted a different outcome, but he was fortunate to get his case accepted and reviewed by the Court of Appeals,” Porter said. “Not many defendants have their case make it that far on appeal. The Court of Appeals looked closely at his case, and its decision speaks for itself.”
Sipp, 43, is serving his sentence at Collins Correctional Facility in Erie County. He is eligible for parole in 2022.