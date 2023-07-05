SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Town Board has made “very limited progress in implementing corrective action” recommended by a state comptroller audit in 2019.
Those were the words in a letter sent to Supervisor Mike Ferrara and the other board members in February.
“When we met with the town supervisor, he stated that a prior board member on the board for the first two years of his term as supervisor informed him that all recommendations related to the audit had been addressed,” wrote Deputy Comptroller Elliott Auerbach. “However, no verification of corrective action was done by the supervisor. Therefore, of the eight audit recommendations, one recommendation was fully implemented and several recommendations were not implemented.”
The Office of the State Comptroller audited the town in 2019 and issued reports identifying certain conditions and opportunities for the Town Board’s review and consideration for improvements. In September 2022, auditors revisited the town to review the progress in implementing their recommendations.
In the letter sent earlier this year, Auerbach noted that a full-time town manager was appointed in August 2022 and since the 2019 audit, the Town Board has all new members.
The only recommendation that has been fully implemented was listed as “the board should review the tax implications of providing free housing as compensation to an employee (Water and Sewer Department Chief Operator Joseph Tullo). Auerbach said the board reviewed the tax implications of providing employee housing and reported the value of the employees accommodations as miscellaneous income for income tax purposes and subsequently began charging him rent.
Among the recommendations that have not been corrected were:
BUDGETING: The board was told it should develop and adopt budgets that include realistic estimates for revenues and expenditures and appropriate a reasonable and necessary amount of fund balance. Auditors said the board did not do that. The board’s budgets were not based on accurate or current data and historical trends. They said the town has consistently underestimated revenues and appropriations in 2019, ’20 and ’21 for the general, water and sewer funds. The town’s budgeting estimates were not realistic, resulting in operating surpluses totaling $7.3 million in these funds for the three-year period reviewed.
Additionally, auditors said the board appropriated general and sewer fund balances totaling $744,674 for 2019-21 that went unused. Total general, water and sewer unrestricted fund balances increased during the period by $1.8 million, or 19%.
“The supervisor could not provide an explanation as to why the board did not adopt more realistic budgets during his period,” auditors said.
FUND BALANCE POLICY: Auditors told the town that it should establish written policies governing the amount of unexpended surplus funds the town should reasonably maintain. But auditors said Ferrara stated that because the current board believed that all prior audit findings had been addressed, the board did not adopt written policies governing the amount of unexpended surplus funds to be maintained.
BUDGET TRANSFERS: It was recommended that the board ensure that budget transfers are made in a timely manner and should be presented to the board for approval at its next meeting. The return visit discovered the board reviewed and approved budget transfers throughout the year, but did not ensure that the transfers were made timely.
MULTI-YEAR FINANCIAL AND CAPITAL PLANS: The board was told it should develop and adopt comprehensive multi-year financial and capital plans for a 3-5 year period that assess long-term needs and alternative approaches to financial issues. Again, the supervisor explained that because the current board believed the prior audit findings had been addressed, they did not develop these long term plans, but Ferrara told auditors he is working with Town Manager Peter Soscia to create a multi-year financial plan to present to the board for review and approval.
RESERVE POLICY: Auditors told the board it should adopt a formal reserve plan that clearly communicates to taxpayers the purpose and intent for establishing each reserve fund, the manner in which the board will fund and maintain each reserve fund and the optimal or targeted funding level and conditions under which each fund’s assets will be used or replenished. After their return visit, auditors said the board adopted resolutions establishing reserve funds that detailed the purpose of each reserves and funding levels for capital reserves but did not adopt a formal reserve plan.
“Therefore, the town is maintaining $10.2 million in reserves with no clear guidance on the use or replenishment of these funds or the optimal targeted funding levels for non-capital reserves,” the report stated.
CONTRACTS AND AGREEMENTS: The board should review all contracts and agreements periodically to ensure terms are still relevant and updated.
Auditors said the board took measures to ensure that several contracts were updated and established a list of town contracts with their expiration dates, but this list has not been updated since it was created in 2020. There was no evidence of annual review by pertinent committees as noted in the town’s corrective action plan. The current board assigned a contract committee on Jan. 3, 2023.
CONTRACT MONITORING: The town was told in 2019 that it should establish procedures for contract monitoring to assure that all services are provided to the town as documented and parties generally comply with contract terms.
The return visit resulted in Ferrara stating the current board was not familiar with the recommendation to establish procedures for contract monitoring and they understood all recommendations in the prior audit were addressed previously.
“We encourage town officials to implement the seven recommendations that were not implemented,” Auerbach concluded.
“We are waiting for the report to be finalized,” Ferrara said. “These were recommendations that should have been completed by the previous administration. As we are finding out, some things were not even worked on.”
Ferrara added that town officials will keep working to implement the recommendations going forward.
In a separate letter to the current Town Board, Auerbach said an audit also was done to assess information technology operations. In a March 2019 report, auditors made six recommendations for corrective action, and when they returned, found that two of the six recommendations were fully implemented, one was partially implemented and three were not implemented.
During the 2019 audit, the town employed a network administrator to oversee IT operations. On Feb. 4, 2020, the town voted to enter into a shared services agreement with Seneca County to provide those services, which continued through 2022.