SENECA FALLS — Town officials will fight the state Canal Corp.’s assertion that the crumbling culvert under a section of West Bayard Street between Ovid and Bridge Streets is the town’s responsibility.
Town officials said Friday that there has been an “unexpected development’’ in the closure of that two-block section of West Bayard Street. The road has been closed to through traffic since Aug. 29, causing motorists to detour around it, primarily using Ovid, Barker and Bridge streets.
On Oct. 21, the state Canal Corp. sent a letter to Supervisor Greg Lazzaro asserting that the failing culvert underneath the street is the property of the town, not the state, and that the repairs are the responsibility of the town.
The culvert takes water from a creek on the south side of the street under the street and into the Cayuga-Seneca Canal on the north. The failing culvert is said to weaken the roadway, leading to the closure.
“It is the intent of the town of Seneca Falls to contest the state’s assertion,’’ said Town Board member Doug Avery in an email. He said discussions have begun with appropriate state agencies.
“We appreciate the public’s patience. As of now, there is no timetable for when repairs will begin or when the traffic can resume,” he said.