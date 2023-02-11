ALBANY — Last August, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration denied there was a need for a carve-out in the 2022 firearms law that addressed competitive shooting sports.
However, state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and others believed there was a need, introducing a bill last August that expressly exempted competitive shooting sports from the law. Helming said she also asked for direct action from the Hochul administration on the issue.
Hochul apparently took notice.
The language from her bill is included in the governor’s 2024 Executive Budget, Helming announced.
Helming said the language would make clear in state law that firearms are still permitted to be used at shooting sports venues and programs, including school-approved skeet, trap or clay target shooting teams, and organizations such as sportsmen’s clubs, youth clubs, and scouting camps.
“This is an important step forward in amending state law and eliminating the uncertainty and risk to competitive shooting sports venues and programs that are important to thousands of student-athletes, coaches and families in my district and across the state,” Helming said in a news release.
She the language in the budget “is the result of the advocacy and support of many people who joined in this effort.” She pointed to nearly 1,700 constituents who signed her petition, along with local sportsmen’s clubs and shooting leagues, as well as Assembly members Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester; Marjorie Byrnes, R-133 of Caledonia; and Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons.
“The next step is to ensure this language protecting shooting sports is included in the final state budget,” Helming said.
A spokesperson for Hochul said last August that nothing in the firearms legislation affected shooting sports.
“These are hunting and hunter education activities that will continue to be legal,” the spokesperson said. “Trap shooting, just like target shooting, is considered a hunting or hunter education activity.”