ROCHESTER — State Sen. Pam Helming is being honored Saturday for her support of an organization that provides assistance to those with breast cancer.
The Breast Cancer Coalition will be giving Helming the prestigious Advocate’s Spirit Award at the annual ARTrageous Affair Breast Cancer Gala at the Holiday Inn in downtown Rochester.
Helming’s office said the award is being presented “in recognition of Sen. Helming’s unwavering efforts to support the programs and services that the coalition offers to individuals facing a diagnosis of breast or gynecologic cancer and their families.”
Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, said the award is appreciated.
“It is truly an honor to work with the coalition everyday on behalf of those facing a diagnosis of breast or gynecologic cancer and their families,” she said. “The services and programs they offer strengthen our community and provide hope to those facing some of the toughest moments in their lives. Those facing these cancers are not alone, and the coalition is there every step of the way to support them as they receive treatment. The ARTrageous Affair gives us an opportunity to recognize survivors, educate women and remember those we have lost. I am humbled to accept this recognition and honored to continue working with the Breast Cancer Coalition.”
“(Helming) was nominated for this award by our Advocacy Committee because of her deep commitment to our ever-widening community of survivors,” said Holly Anderson, president and executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition. “Thanks to her efforts, those living and working in the greater Finger Lakes region will have access to the same great services that exist in larger cities.”
Helming’s office said funding in the state budget “has allowed the coalition to increase awareness of its programs and better engage breast and gynecologic cancer survivors to participate in its annual Peer Advocates Lending Support mentorship training.”
The coalition said those who have received a diagnosis of breast or gynecologic cancer come to them for support. Survivors trained as PALS mentors provide “one-to-one contact, helping them connect to needed resources and instilling confidence in the face of a difficult situation.”
The Breast Cancer Coalition also holds free workshops and classes. Programs include informational seminars for survivors and their families, gentle yoga classes designed to ease the physical and psychological symptoms of survivors, and programs designed to reduce the severity of fatigue, which is one of the significant long-term effects that cancer survivors report following surgery.
To learn more about the programs and services that the Breast Cancer Coalition offers, call (585) 473-8177 or visit breastcancercoalition.org. For more information on Saturday’s gala, go to bccr.org/artrageous-affair.