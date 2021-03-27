ALBANY — Tom O’Mara and Pam Helming were among state Senate Republicans taking part in a remembrance event this week at the Capitol for families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 in nursing homes.
The We Care Remembrance Day ceremony, held Thursday and sponsored by state. Sen. Sue Serino, R-41 of Hyde Park, marked the one-year anniversary of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive that forced state nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients that had been released from hospitals.
Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, said on her Facebook page that she was “proud to join my colleague Sen. Sue Serino in continuing to fight for justice and accountability for the 15,000-plus nursing home and long-term care residents who have died from COVID-19. ... Nursing home and long-term care residents have lost their lives to COVID. And they’ve lost their lives to isolation and loneliness. I lost two loved ones in nursing homes. The cause of death on one of their death certificates was ‘failure to thrive.’ Our seniors deserve better, and we must work together to do better.”
Citing an Associated Press report, O’Mara claimed the directive sent more than 9,000 COVID-positive patients into hundreds of nursing homes statewide and likely contributed to thousands of deaths. He said over 6,000 of those were new admissions to nursing homes — not re-admissions, as the Cuomo administration claimed.
“If Gov. Cuomo and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker had heeded the warning from the experts on the front lines of nursing home care in America, thousands of nursing home residents would have at least been better protected and many lives could have been saved,” said O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats. “The question remains unanswered about why Gov. Cuomo and his inner circle ignored the warning from public health experts that their March 25 mandate to nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients was over-reaching and not consistent with science or patient safety principles. It is just one of many unanswered questions that still demand to be pursued regarding the Cuomo administration’s nursing homes cover-up.”
The March 25 directive wasn’t rescinded until May 10.
On March 26, 2020, said O’Mara, the American Medical Directors Association-The Society for Post-Acute Care and Long-Term Care Medicine warned against it, calling it “over-reaching, not consistent with science … and beyond all, not in the least consistent with patient safety principles.”
O’Mara has repeatedly called for Senate investigations and other actions to obtain records from Cuomo and his inner circle related to what he and other Republicans allege is a cover-up. A state Attorney General’s report accused Cuomo of under-reporting the number of nursing home deaths related to COVID-19.
On Thursday, Cuomo and Zucker announced new guidance now in effect that permits nursing home visitation at all times for all residents. There are limited exceptions for unvaccinated residents in areas of high community spread and lower resident vaccination rates, residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, or those in isolation or quarantine.
In a statement issued Thursday, Helming lauded the change.
“Removing the 14-day COVID-free rule in particular is something I and so many families have been fighting for since the state last updated its guidance,” Helming said. “This is welcome news that will help to reunite more seniors and families. It is also not lost on me that this updated guidance comes a year to the day of the March 25 order requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients. We will continue to fight for justice and accountability for the more than 15,000 nursing home and long-term care residents who have died from COVID-19.”