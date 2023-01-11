ALBANY — Ten years ago, voters approved an amendment to the state Constitution for up to seven commercial, non-Indian casinos in the state.
Four of those casinos, all in upstate, were licensed in 2014 and ’15. One of those was del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre, which opened in February 2017. The others were in Tioga, Sullivan and Schenectady counties.
In 2022, the state budget established a new casino siting process and criteria for the remaining three licenses. All are expected to be in the downstate and New York City metropolitan area.
On Jan. 3, the New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted to solicit proposals for the new casinos. Developers must submit a $500 million application fee and be prepared to pay a minimum capital investment of another $500 million.
The deadline for applications is being determined. Factors to be considered in awarding a license will be 70% for economic activity and business development factors, 10% for local impact siting, 10% for workforce enhancement, and 10% for diversity framework.
“The law and the (requests for applications) state that any region not currently subject to gaming exclusivity with Native American and/or tribal entities is eligible to host a commercial casino, the same as the 2014-15 process, albeit now inclusive of downstate,” Gaming Commission representative Lee Park said. “However, from a practical sense, it’s worth noting that any potential applicant would have to weigh the potential of any new casino versus the cost of a license and the minimum capital investment, each of which is $500 million.”
Park suggested new casinos likely would not want to compete with the four existing upstate entities, instead taking advantage of the New York City market.