GENEVA — The future of the city’s much-debated Police Review Board is in peril.
On Monday, state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran ruled against Local Law 1-2021, which created the PRB in February of that year following many months of contentious debate. The citizen board was formed to review complaints of misconduct against Geneva police officers and came about following protests by local members of the Black Lives Matter movement.
In June of last year, Local 3471 of New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82, which represents a majority of Geneva police officers, sued the city over the PRB, which City Council voted to approve by a 6-3 vote.
Doran’s decision follows a January hearing where the union’s attorney, Christine Caputo Granich, made arguments for the police union. Defending the city was Attorney Mitch Karlan of Dunn & Crutcher, which helped Council draft the law.
Granich did not respond to an emailed request for comment Monday, nor did Steve Vine, a Geneva police officer and leader of the police union.
City Attorney Emil Bove said the “city is reviewing the decision and will be considering how to proceed,” but would have no further comment at this time.
Granich argued in court papers that the law changed the city’s police discipline process and that City Council was not in its legal right to create a civilian review board with investigative and subpoena powers.
The union also contended that the local law conflicts with civil service law by failing to provide the right to union representation related to questioning by the PRB and that the law violates the city’s collective bargaining agreement with the police union, which includes provisions for discipline. It also claimed the law should have been subject to mandatory referendum.
For the most part, Doran sided with the union in his 26-page decision.
Doran ruled that the local law is invalid because it should have been subject to mandatory referendum because it curtails City Council’s authority by limiting who can be appointed to the PRB.
For instance, police officers cannot serve on the PRB.
“In finding that Local Law 1 should have been the subject of a referendum, this court grants plaintiff’s motion and finds that the local law is invalid,” Doran ruled.
On the issue of PRB’s role in police discipline, Doran largely sided with the union.
“The court agrees with plaintiffs that the local law affects both the substance and the procedure of officer discipline, in contravention of the CBA (collective bargaining agreement),” Doran writes. “Fundamentally, the local law is an attempt to have the PRB’s ‘recommendation’ regarding discipline interjected into the ultimate determination made by the police chief. Such is clear from the provisions of the local law that require the chief to wait for the recommendation of the PRB before imposing discipline and to explain his/her decision, including an explanation of how it differs from the PRB’s recommendation.”
Under the local law, the police chief retains full powers to discipline officers for misconduct. The PRB can only provide advisory opinions.
Doran disputes that.
“The provisions of the local law are a thinly veiled attempt to require the police chief to adopt the recommendations of the PRB rather than leaving officer discipline in the discretion of the police chief,” he writes.
Doran also ruled that Local Law 1 is in violation of the city’s 2018 collective bargaining agreement and some sections of civil service law. For instance, Doran said the law allows for legal counsel for witnesses, but does not allow for union representation for an officer who is the subject of questioning.
The justice also questions the fairness of the process for the accused police officer.
“Primarily lacking is the right of an officer to testify on his/her behalf or to call witnesses,” Doran writes. “Ultimately, the local law authorizes the PRB to influence the outcome of the disciplinary decision by making a ‘recommendation’ to the police chief without providing the opportunity to the officer to present a defense.”
City Council members who were strong opponents of the PRB expressed disappointment with Doran’s decision.
“We are still absorbing this decision, of course,” said Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan. “It appears to come down to the qualifications the law set for selection of PRB members. Our charter states that Council has the authority to name ‘such other appointive officers as may be required of the City Council or law.’ The decision claims that a referendum was necessary because ‘power of appointment’ was curtailed.
“We worked very hard on this law, and, to speak to this phrase, believed that we had indeed set conditions for appointment to the PRB that was required by the local law to create an impartial board,” she continued. “It is difficult to think we have gotten this far, put a hard-working group of Geneva citizens to work, and see this judgment on essentially a technicality, strike this board down. …It is my hope that we can challenge the ruling and continue to work toward transparency in this city.”
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra vowed to fight for the PRB.
“Supporters of police accountability knew this would be a long fight when the police union indicated that it would resist even the mildest reform efforts,” Salamendra said. “PRB members have worked in good faith to put together a fair and thoughtful process to bring more transparency and accountability to the city of Geneva. Their work will not be in vain. I will never give up on the PRB or the people of this city who fought so hard for police accountability.”
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer said the city needs to address more pressing issues.
“I read the judgment,” he said. “The entire law was struck down. After 18 months of experiencing so much influence being injected into our city from outside sources, national politics, and the pandemic, I’d rather focus on problems that are local and immediate. I’d like to see us cut the restrictions preventing Nardozzi from being a licensed trash hauler. We dropped the ball on that last week. Let’s get that done! We don’t need fancy law firms like Gibson Dunn for that.”
Jess Farrell, chair of the PRB, said she would likely have a statement on Doran’s decision on Tuesday.
The PRB and its committees have been meeting regularly in anticipation of taking police misconduct complaints, but have not reviewed any, as its complaint process is in the midst of being finalized.
In the meantime, Farrell noted that a rally was to take place in front of the Public Safety Building on Exchange Street Monday night in light of the ruling.