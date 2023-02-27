Modernizing the court system In addition to expanding and encouraging the use of virtual court proceedings, proposals by the Commission to Reimagine the Future of New York’s Courts’ Pandemic Working Group include: • Bringing greater transparency and consistency to virtual proceedings. • Improving remote proceedings. • Expanding alternatives for court users to access virtual proceedings and other court resources. • Improving accessibility for people who require special accommodations. • Revamping the court system’s website. • Ensuring there is appropriate public access to virtual proceedings. • Expanding the use of electronic filing. • Investing in locally appropriate modernization projects that will permit courthouses to better support virtual, hybrid, and in-person proceedings. • Improving training and technical support for judges, court staff, and court users. • Developing a detailed plan for responding to a future pandemic or other court disruption and a system for testing, refining, and deploying that plan. • Appropriating supplemental funds for court modernization and emergency preparedness. • Creating a permanent working group of stakeholders, external experts, and internal decision-makers to help implement the above recommendations and identify future needs.
CANANDAIGUA — Whether it’s years or decades from now, there likely will be a need for in-person court proceedings like trials, sentencings, and pleas.
However, as the Covid-19 pandemic showed, the use of virtual proceedings and technology has its place in a legal system based on tradition and precedent that saw little change before.
“Frankly, we can’t take steps backward now. The pandemic really catapulted us to a place we should have been years before ... where there was hesitancy,” state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran said by phone recently. “People generally don’t like change, but the pandemic forced us to think that way.”
Following public hearings last fall, more than 30 remote listening sessions, testimony from more than 300 people, and thousands of pages of input, a group chaired by Doran has released a report that will shape the future of the court system. It also will be used in the event of another public health crisis or other emergency.
Established last May, the pandemic practices working group of the Commission to Reimagine the Future of New York’s Courts includes judges, attorneys, court administrators, academics, and technology experts. The commission is chaired by attorney Hank Greenberg, former president of the New York State Bar Association.
“Having examined the court system’s pandemic practices objectively and in microscopic detail, the working group’s report is a clarion call that there is no going backward,” Greenberg said in a news release. “A fundamental lesson learned from the pandemic was that virtual proceedings, in appropriate circumstances, are a ‘win-win’ for all concerned. The court system cannot snap back like a rubber band to all pre-pandemic customs, habits, and practices. We now know that the expansion of virtual proceedings — and additional investments in technology and staffing — will enhance access to justice, improve the experience of litigants, and save time and money.”
Commission members acknowledged the court system — locally and statewide — basically was paralyzed during the early stages of the pandemic. When it became apparent courthouses could be closed indefinitely, at least to the public, officials turned to virtual technology on an emergency basis and continued using it after things returned to normal.
“The overwhelming consensus we heard from stakeholders ... is making better use of virtual proceedings,” Doran said. “They benefit everyone and certainly makes the court system more efficient.”
Specifically, when courthouses were closed, judges and attorneys used virtual conferences to advance some cases and discuss possible resolutions. That has continued, especially for attorneys who previously drove several hours or more for routine court appearances.
“It allows us to do more in less time, which is certainly better for the attorneys. They can represent clients in several different places in a short amount of time,” Doran said. “That is very important in rural parts of the state. We have a shortage of attorneys that take on the toughest cases ... and for some it can be difficult to make it to court.”
The working group also includes Ontario County Public Defender Leanne Lapp, president of the Chief Defenders Association of New York.
The report looks at what pandemic-related procedures worked well, those that did not, and what should be retained. The full report is available online at bit.ly/3xor42d.
In addition to judges, the working group includes prosecutors, defense attorneys, justice advocates, and domestic violence advocates.
“The report was not all that complimentary of the criminal justice system. In fact, it was very critical of the criminal justice system and where it needs to be,” Doran said. “We picked this working group intentionally for its diversity of opinion — diversity not just in terms of geography but demographic diversity.
“I think we have a very good opportunity with the momentum we have now. This is a rare window of opportunity and we just can’t squander it.”