WATERLOO — The state is involved in negotiations to purchase Camp Babcock-Hovey from the Seneca Waterways Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Seneca County Board of Supervisors member Paul Kronenwetter of Seneca Falls provided that news to his colleagues at Tuesday’s meeting.
Kronenwetter, who chairs the county’s Environmental Affairs committee, said he attended a recent meeting with state Department of Environmental Conservation officials at which the sale was mentioned.
Steven Hoitt, executive director of the Seneca Waterways Council, which owns the 80-year-old camp, could not be reached for comment.
A DEC spokeswoman said the DEC has met with the Seneca Waterways Council Boy Scouts and toured the Babcock Hovey property.
“As with all large scale open spaces, DEC is evaluating the possible opportunities for protection of these parcels for conservation and recreational opportunities,’’ she said.
“The DEC plans to use it as a camp for kids. They are negotiating a price at this time, but are leaning that way,” Kronenwetter said. “That’s what I was told.”
The Council is marketing the 284-acre parcel at 7294 County Road 132 for $9 million. The spread on the eastern shore of Seneca Lake includes 2,692 feet of lakefront, a 300-seat dining hall, a heated conference center, an in-ground swimming pool, open fields, woodlands, walking trails, cabins, a shower and restroom building, a stocked fishing pond, and an outdoor amphitheater.
In addition, Covert Supervisor Michael Reynold said he’s been told the state is also in the process of negotiating the purchase of Camp Barton at 9640 S. Frontenac Road in Covert from the Boy Scouts. That property is 300 acres on the west shore of Cayuga Lake, with 2,200 feet of shoreline. It opened in 1927 and was upgraded in 1968. It is owned by the Baden Powell Council of the Boy Scouts in Binghamton.
The property has been used as a summer camp and is not zoned. The towns of Covert, Ulysses and Trumansburg have expressed interest in turning into a public park.
In other action Tuesday:
• REJECTED — Supervisors rejected a proposed amendment to the county’s social host law that would have added marijuana use to the list of substances banned at parties hosted by adults with minors in attendance.
Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart said the amendment, as written, is conflicting on the age at which a person could be prosecuted under the social host law. He said one section says the age is 21 or older, while another lists 18 or older.
“I appreciate the removal of jail time for a minor offense, but this should be geared more toward adults age 21 or more, not those 18,” Barnhart said.
County Attorney David Ettman explained the reasoning, but a verbal vote on the motion produced much opposition.
The roll call resulted in the motion’s defeat by a 9-5 vote.
Reynolds, Mike Rhinehart and Mike Ferrara of Seneca Falls, Ernie Brownell of Junius, and Joe Borst of Ovid favored the measure. Barnhart, Kronenwetter, Jeff Trout of Fayette, Bob Hayssen of Varick, David Hayes of Romulus, Beth Partee of Tyre, and Mike Enslow, Don Trout and Bob Shipley of Waterloo were opposed.
• WEEDS — The board OK’d a 2023 weed-harvesting plan for the north end of Cayuga Lake and the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. It calls for the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District to be contracted with to use its harvester for half of next season and the Seneca County Soil & Water Conservation District to use its equipment for the rest of the season, providing it is repaired by that time.
The measure calls for $33,000 to be budgeted for the program.
• SALARIES — A local law setting 2023 salaries for elected officials, county public officers and senior county personnel was approved. It provides a 3% raise.
• APPROPRIATIONS — A total of $585,804.28 was appropriated for the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce as the county’s official tourism promotion agency in 2023. Meanwhile, $50,000 in room-tax revenue will go to Friends of the Three Bears to use in maintaining and operating the historic courthouse complex in Ovid, while another $45,000 will pay the 2023 membership dues for the county’s four villages in the Cayuga and Seneca Lake watershed organizations.
• CONTRACT — Supervisors agreed to use $50,000 of its $184,997 in opioid settlement funds to hire Truth Pharm Inc. for a comprehensive public education campaign aimed at preventing opioid use disorder and reduce opioid overdose rates in the county.
• SEWER — The formal establishment of Seneca County Sewer District No. 4 along the Route 414 corridor in Tyre was OK’d.
• GRANT — A $31,369 state grant will be used toward the $58,174 cost of purchasing an absentee ballot scanner and related software for the county Board of Elections.