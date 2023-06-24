WILLIAMSON — A state trooper pursuing a stolen vehicle Wednesday night suffered minor injuries after colliding with another vehicle in this Wayne County town.
State police said the crash happened at approximately 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 104 and Tuckahoe Road. The stolen vehicle was first seen near Palmyra, with local police chasing the vehicle before state police joined the pursuit.
The pursuit went through the towns of Marion and Williamson. As it went south on Tuckahoe Road a marked state police vehicle, with lights and sirens on, entered the intersection of Route 104 and collided with an eastbound vehicle not involved in the chase.
The trooper and other driver — neither was named — were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. They were treated and released.
Police said the pursuit ended on Ridge Road in Williamson, where the stolen vehicle was finally stopped. Wayne County sheriff’s deputies took one person into custody after a search of the area.
Sheriff’s office Lt. Joe Croft said the stolen vehicle was a Kia Soul. He added that the person taken into custody, a 15-year-old from Newark, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and obstruction of governmental administration.
Croft said the driver fled on foot and got away. The investigation is ongoing.
Croft added that one of the people in the vehicle was arrested for stealing a car several days earlier.
The Newark teen was turned over to a legal guardian.