I am a fiercely proud Italian American, about as proud as can be.
It’s why I catch all the flicks of actors like Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei. Why I sing along with crooners like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Tony Bennett. Why I enjoy other celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel and Bruce Springsteen (Italian on their mothers’ sides). Why I have rooted for sports figures like Yogi Berra and Joe DiMaggio, Vince Lombardi and Joe Montana.
And why I was absolutely appalled and disgusted when our very soon-to-be-ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo misguidedly attempted to blame his dalliances on his Italian American upbringing, something known as the “cultural defense” in the legal world.
Dalliances, in fact, is too lighthearted a word to use in this case, and for that, I apologize. I seem to feel the need to apologize often these days for my heritage, and for THAT I most pointedly blame Cuomo.
When he attempted to explain away New York Attorney General Letitia James’ findings that he sexually harassed 11 women by saying he was just being affectionate because of his Italian upbringing, I cringed. When he said, “I now understand generational or cultural perspectives that, frankly, I hadn’t fully appreciated,” I shuddered. When he took to showing a photomontage of himself kissing and hugging various men and women — with the underlying message of, “Hey, what do you expect, I’m Italian” — I winced. It was not easy to watch. And it saddened me — HE saddened me.
Yes, without a doubt Italians and Italian Americans can be emotional, often are passionate, and have a reputation for being somewhat, well, I guess “touchy-feely” is the term. My wife — also a proud Italian American — uses a different word. “I’m a hugger,” she says as she prepares to greet a new acquaintance with a warm embrace.
But these are strictly in social settings, with the new person being introduced usually the friend of a friend or a relative. Not, as in Cuomo’s case, a co-worker. Or a colleague. Or a business partner. Or a state trooper.
There is a gigantic difference between an amicable hug and exploitative behavior that makes for a caustic, improper and tense work environment.
The photos Cuomo flashed when he first publicly addressed the AG’s report — kissing his mom, his dad, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, celebrities, athletes — cannot be conflated with him inappropriately groping and touching women with whom he worked, pressing his fingers across another woman’s chest, running his hand down the spine of a female trooper’s neck.
In fact, in my Italian American upbringing, those kinds of actions would be met with swift and unequivocal rebuke.
An excuse for how you treat women in the workplace? No, the cultural and even generational defense that he attempted to float does not work in my world or in the world of most of my Italian American friends and relatives where respect is more often the guiding tenant, not fondling or molesting associates.
I will admit that I gave him the benefit of the doubt for his mishandling of the nursing home situation during COVID-19 because the pandemic was so new to all of us and many mistakes were made (although, had I lost a loved one by that mishandling, my feelings probably would have been different). I also was waiting to see what the investigation of his book deal revealed before casting judgment on that. But add in the AG’s incredibly damning allegations, and it became crystal clear that this man was no longer able to lead New York state.
He did the right thing by stepping down yesterday after a downward spiraling pattern of doing very many wrong things and then compounding it by throwing his very ethnicity under the bus.