SYRACUSE — U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced details for a Telephone Town Hall he will hold on Tuesday, March 29th at 5:30pm. Joined by a representative from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Rep. Katko will take questions, provide callers with information on the 2022 tax filing season, and discuss taxpayer services and resources.
“I’m excited to announce an upcoming Telephone Town Hall meeting I’m holding on Tuesday, March 29th at 5:30pm to discuss the current tax filing season,” said Rep. Katko. “I’ll be joined by an expert from the IRS to answer questions and provide listeners with information and resources to navigate the 2022 tax filing season. I’ve heard from many Central New York families who have questions about filing their taxes this year, and I encourage anyone who is interested in this event to sign up on my website and receive a call.”
Details are as follows:
- Date: Tuesday, March 29
- Time: 5:30pm
To sign up for Rep. Katko’s Telephone Town Hall, fill out the form here by 4pm on Monday, March 28. Questions will be taken from callers on the line.