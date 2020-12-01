WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Problem Solvers Caucus and a bipartisan group of senators announced in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon that they have crafted a four-month bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 emergency relief framework that will help American students, families, small businesses, workers, and healthcare providers during the public health crisis.
The Problem Solvers Caucus, which is made up of 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans from the U.S. House of Representative, helped develop the bicameral package.
Problem Solvers co-chairs Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, and Josh Gottheimer (NJ), as well as Reps. Dusty Johnson (SD), Dean Phillips (Minn.), Fred Upton (Mich.), Abigail Spanberger (Va.), and Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), were joined by Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Susan Collins (Maine), Mark Warner (Va.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Jeanne Shaheen (NH), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Angus King (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), and Maggie Hassan (NH).
The framework allocates $908 billion in total aid, including new funding and the reallocation of previously appropriated CARES Act funding. The framework targets resources to the following key categories:
• State, Local, and Tribal Governments — $160 billion.
• Additional Unemployment Insurance — $180 billion.
• Paycheck Protection Program including restaurants, stages, and deductibility — $288 billion.
• CDFI/MDI Community Lender Support — $12 billion.
• Transportation (airlines, airports, buses, transit and Amtrak) — $45 billion.
• Vaccine Development and Distribution and Testing and Tracing — $16 billion.
• Healthcare Provider Relief Fund — $35 billion.
• Education Funding — $82 billion.
• Student Loans — $4 billion.
• Housing Assistance (Rental) — $25 billion.
• Nutrition/Agriculture — $26 billion.
• U.S. Postal Service — $10 billion.
• Childcare — $10 billion.
• Dedicated Broadband Funding — $10 billion.
• Opioid Funding — $5 billion.
“For far too long, working families, small businesses, local governments, critical health care providers, and school districts across America have been left wondering when Washington would stop the partisan bickering and pass a comprehensive stimulus package,” Reed, a Corning Republican who represents New York’s 23rd District, said. “Now, we have a bipartisan, bicameral deal that directly addresses the needs of the nation and best positions the country for an effective rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine. It’s time to come together as proud Americans and get the job done.”
“This is a win for the American people, for common sense, and for problem-solving. With cases spiking, winter around the corner, and countless small businesses closing every day, and far too many families hurting, we simply cannot leave anyone out in the cold. This is an essential down payment on what our families, small businesses, and local communities need,” added Gottheimer. “This four-month COVID-19 emergency relief package will get us through the hardest months of winter and into a new Administration.”