SCHENECTADY (TNS) — New Yorkers will have additional gambling options in the coming months with the approval of a new high-stakes harness racing option and a new "Money Dots" offering that will supplement the Lottery's popular Quick Draw game.
The newest racing bet, which could be in place when harness tracks reopen for the season in March, is dubbed Super High Five Wager, which is similar to a thoroughbred trifecta, but which requires choosing five winners rather than three.
A bettor who picks the top five finishers in order during a harness race can collect 40% of the pool for that bet. If more than one person hits the High Five, they split 60% of the pool.
"The motivation behind it is to try to generate jackpots," said John Matarazzo, director of operations at the Saratoga Harness track. He had put in a request to allow the High Five bets.
The bets will be for one race during each day of competition, which usually sees between 11 and 13 harness races.
"People are attracted to jackpots," Matarazzo said, noting that some other states, including Florida, already allow similar wagers.
Saratoga Harness track closed for the season Nov. 24 and will reopen in March. Other tracks such as Vernon Downs in Vernon and Tioga Downs in Nichols closed in September.
Tracks normally remain open into December, but with no in-person spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have been simulcasting the races.
Their purses also were hit by summer closures of casinos, which have since reopened. Casinos provide payments to the harness tracks to help sustain them, but they switched from quarterly to annual payments due to the pandemic.
While harness tracks are set to start again in the spring, it's unclear precisely when the state Lottery will roll out its new Money Dots game, which gaming commission members also approved Monday.
In Quick Draw, players choose from 1-10 numbers on a ticket. If they match the numbers in the drawings that pop up every four minutes at ticket dealers or on the Lottery phone app they can win up to $100 per ticket. It's based on a field of 80 numbers.
After 20 Quick Draw numbers of those are awarded, Money Dot will randomly issue values of $5, $10, $20 or $50 to each of the remaining 60 numbers.
Then a randomly selected Money Dots number will come up, allowing for a win of up to $50. Money Dots tickets will cost $1 each.