ALBANY — Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Ukrainian flag will be flown on the Capitol building, the Executive Mansion, and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services headquarters tomorrow, March 24, marking one month since the beginning of the Russian invasion, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. The Governor also invited local governments across New York to join the State in flying the Ukrainian flag on municipal buildings.
"New York is the proud home of the largest Ukrainian community in the United States, and we condemn the unjust and unconscionable violence being perpetrated against the people of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin," Governor Hochul said. "Our prayers are with the victims and those displaced by war. Tomorrow we will fly the Ukrainian flag on state buildings in solidarity with those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones. I invite other New York State cities and municipalities to join us in showing our unwavering support for democracy in the face of tyranny."
This directive comes amid Governor Hochul's ongoing efforts to support Ukraine. Last week, the Governor announced an Executive Order to prohibit state agencies and authorities from contracting with entities that continue to do business in Russia. In early March, Governor Hochul announced actions to strengthen the Department of Financial Services' (DFS) enforcement of sanctions against Russia, including the expedited procurement of additional blockchain analytics technology. In February, Governor Hochul ordered all state agencies and authorities to divest public funds from Russia and stop doing business with Russian companies.