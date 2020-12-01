The virtual Farm Laborer Wage Board meetings scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 2 have been postponed.
When new dates have been determined and the meetings rescheduled, the New York State Department of Labor will provide an update at www.labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/farm-laborer-wage-board.shtm.
On Feb. 28, New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon convened a wage board with the following members:
• David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau.
• Denis Hughes, former president of the New York State AFL-CIO.
• Brenda McDuffie, president of the Buffalo Urban League.
Five public hearings have been held to hear testimony about the existing overtime work threshold for farm laborers and the extent to which the overtime work threshold may be lowered in New York state.
The Department of Labor also held a meeting of the board Nov. 19 to hear presentations from the Department of Labor, to discuss the written submissions and testimony received at previous hearings, and to make recommendations on the overtime work threshold for farm laborers and the extent to which the threshold may be lowered.
More information about the Farm Laborer Wage Board, including meeting documents, videos of past meetings, and the live meeting webcast details, are available at www.labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/farm-laborer-wage-board.shtm.