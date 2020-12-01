WATKINS GLEN — Watkins Glen International has announced its schedule for the 2021 season.
In addition to the recently announced ARCA Menards Series race, for the first time ever all three NASCAR national series races will be run on the same weekend, Aug. 6-8. That schedule will consist of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen.
For the first time in 19 years, and second time ever, the ARCA Menards Series will race at the Glen.
The 2021 calendar will begin with opening weekend, providing fans with the opportunity to drive their own street-legal vehicle on the track to benefit Watkins Glen International’s R.A.C.E. Foundation, or Racing and Community Enrichment Foundation, as well as a host of racing events, including Ferrari Challenge North America, SCCA Majors Super Tour and GT World Challenge America.
One of the most prestigious sportscar races in North America, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns in late June with the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. The second leg of the Michelin Endurance Challenge features world-class drivers and a diverse range of premier Prototype and GT manufacturers. The weekend of nearly 24 hours of on-track activity also includes the Michelin Pilot Challenge Tioga Downs 240, Porsche GT3 Cup, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.
The Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix, one of the largest vintage racing events in the country, will be back. Paired with Friday’s Grand Prix Festival in downtown Watkins Glen, the weekend is a true celebration of the motorsports’ past, along with the cars and people who have made it what it is today.
The Glen also will host a pair of festivals in 2021, including the Finger Lakes Wine Festival, celebrating its 25th anniversary, as well as the Finger Lakes Beer Festival.
Watkins Glen International’s 2021 Schedule:
April 10-11 — Opening Weekend benefiting the R.A.C.E. Foundation.
May 21-23 — Ferrari Challenge North America.
June 18-20 — SCCA Super Majors Tour.
June 24-27 — IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.
July 9-11 — Finger Lakes Wine Festival.
Aug. 6-8 — NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen Weekend.
Sept. 9-12 — SVRA Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix.
Sept. 16-19 — GT World Challenge America.
Oct. 29-30 — Finger Lakes Beer Festival.
Tickets for all events will be on sale to the general public starting Dec. 17. For more information on the events at Watkins Glen International, visit TheGlen.com or call 866-461-RACE.